Workshop on Mechanical Ventilation held at Himalayan Hospital 

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 27 July: A two-day workshop Venti-2024 on mechanical ventilation technique in critical care was organised by the Department of Critical Care Medicine at Himalayan Hospital Jolly Grant. Experts informed the participants about the use of ventilators.

On Saturday, a workshop was organised in Adi Kailash Auditorium in collaboration with Dehradun Society of Critical Care Medicine at Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU).

During the inauguration, Chief Guest Vice Chancellor SRHU Dr Rajendra Dobhal emphasized on the joint team approach for efficient management of critically ill patients. He said that SRHU is starting DM course in Critical Care Medicine from this year. This will help the residents of Uttarakhand state to get quality and standard care.

Special guest Dr Vijendra Chauhan, Director General Academic Development of SRHU said that counseling of the patient’s relatives plays a major role in the treatment of a critically ill patient.

Women’s organizing president Dr Sonika Agarwal said that during the workshop, the participants were trained in the basics and advancements of mechanical ventilators. Apart from this, detailed information was given on how to start mechanical ventilation, non-invasive ventilation, graphics and ventilation in various diseases using simulation techniques.

During the workshop, Dr Girish Sindhwani, Dr Ankit Agarwal, Dr Gaurav Jain from AIIMS Rishikesh, Dr Rajesh Pandey from BLK Hospital Delhi, Dr Shyam from AFMC Pune, Dr (Colonel) Punit Saxena, RNR New Delhi, Dr Vikas Saini from PGI, Chandigarh, Dr Sanjeev Palta from GMCH, Chandigarh, Dr Hasim from Moradabad and experts from CCM, Pulmonary Medicine, Emergency Medicine and Medicine Department trained the participants.

Organizing Secretary Dr Nand Kishore and Dr Sonu Sama said that a total of 67 participants from various medical colleges and hospitals of Uttarakhand participated in the workshop. Director Hospital Services Dr Hemchandra Pandey, Dr Ashok Kumar Deorari, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, Dr Renu Dhasmana, Dr Rajesh Maheshwari, Dr Deepak Goyal, Dr Amit Lal and Dr Rahul Chauhan were present in the program conducted by Dr Veena Boswal and Dr Saurabh Kumar.