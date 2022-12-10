Minister Joshi undertakes inspection of Circuit House Garden

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Dec: Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi reached the State Park on New Cantt Road here on Friday. The officials were surprised to see the minister who reached the spot without prior information.

During the surprise inspection, Minister Joshi received information about an absentee employee from the officials present on the spot. Senior Horticulture Inspector Arun Pandey of the department was absent without informing the higher officials. The minister gave instructions to deduct a day’s salary of the employee. Along with this, instructions were also given to the employees and officers to be present in the office on time.

Joshi also expressed displeasure at the Horticulture Director being on leave. Giving strict instructions to the officers, Minister Joshi said that, if in future the high officials of the department go on leave, then the information should be given to the minister’s office.

Issuing strict instructions to the officers, Joshi said the works related to the public should be disposed of in time, otherwise strict action would be taken against the officers and employees who are negligent on any pretext.