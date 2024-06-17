Modi and Shah express grief over Rudraprayag accident

Centre announces ex gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased in Rudraprayag Accident

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 15 Jun: So far 14 people have been reported dead in the road accident in Rudraprayag, while the injured are still undergoing treatment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have expressed grief over the accident. In this regard, the PMO posted on social media sharing PM Modi’s grief over the accident and also announced an Ex-Gratia payment of Rs 2 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to every injured person.

The Centre has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakhs each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the families of those killed in the Rudraprayag road accident. The injured will be given a compensation of Rs 50,000 each. After the announcement of compensation, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has thanked the Union Government for the ex-gratia announcement. It may be recalled that the PMO tweeted that the road accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand is heart-wrenching. Modi expresses his deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, the PM also wished all the injured, a speedy recovery. It was further stated that under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in all possible help to the victims. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared his grief over Rudraprayag accident on social media platforms.