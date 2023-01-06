MSP of Rs 35.78 per kg fixed for procurement of Mandua: Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Dec: Cooperatives Minister, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat , today informed that the Union Government has given its consent to the state government for purchase of 9,600 MT of Mandua (Finger Millet). He also informed that a minimum support price ( MSP ) of Rs 35.78 per kg has been fixed for government procurement . Rawat further informed that the Mandua would be distributed to the consumers through Public Distribution System (PDS) and through the Anganwadis and schools for mid-day meals.

In a statement issued today, Rawat said that Mandua would be purchased from the farmers under the area on the basis of minimum support price of Rs 3578.00 (three thousand five hundred and eighty eight) per quintal across the state. He added that the Cooperative Department has been nominated as the nodal agency under the district for purchasing Mandua, under which the purchase amount would be paid by all the primary credit cooperative societies of the district run by the Cooperative Department while purchasing Mandua from the farmers. For this work, the regional and local employees of Agriculture, Horticulture and Rural Developments would provide information about the sale price and purchase centres to the farmers of the concerned area and help them in reaching the co-operative societies located in the concerned area to purchase Mandua from the farmers. Along with this, Mandua would be purchased by all the committees of the Cooperative Department after checking the quality and checking the residual materials. He informed that 31 January has been fixed as the deadline for the purchase of Mandua under the district. The farmers from whom Mandua has already been purchased at the rate of Rs 2700 per quintal earlier by the Cooperative Department, would also be paid an additional amount of Rs 878 per quintal to offset the difference between the minimum support price and the price at which it had been purchased earlier.