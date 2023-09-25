Neha Joshi becomes member of National Cooperative Union

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 23 Sept: National Chairman of the National Cooperative Union of India, Dilip Sanghani appointed Neha Joshi , National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, as a member of the union . For the first time, a woman from Uttarakhand has got representation in the Mahila Committee of the NCUI, which is a proud moment for Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

On this occasion, Joshi assured the Chairman and other officials of the Sangh that she would discharge the responsibility dutifully given to her, and would perform all tasks sincerely. Joshi said that new dimensions of economic development will be established for the women of the state, through the National Cooperative Union of India and with the participation of Mahila Shakti, special efforts will be made to stop migration in Uttarakhand. The ongoing development works by the NCUI in Tehri, Uttarkashi, Pauri and other districts of the state will be completed more rapidly.

The National Cooperative Union of India was established in the year 1929. This union is the most popular apex union of India, representing all sectors of the Indian cooperative movement. The main objective of the National Cooperative Union of India is to promote as well as develop the cooperative movement in India. Educating, guiding and assisting the people of the country in their endeavors and creating and expanding the cooperative sector are the important functions of the NCUI.

NCUI made people aware to avoid the Covid pandemic during Covid-19. The Sangh provided food to needy people in rural areas through community kitchens and also distributed masks, hand sanitizers and other protective gear to hospital staff and health workers.