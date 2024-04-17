Nhai: the unanswered question

Travelure

By Hugh & colleen Gantzer

We are still worried about the decision of the MHAI which we raised in this column last week. We cannot see any justification for our National Highways Authority to lay interlocking cement tiles on a stretch of the National Highway from the Mussoorie Library to ZERO POINT. We were told that this is a distance of 1.4 kilometres. We have also been told that it would cost a staggering Rs.5.65 crores. It has been suggested that this amount is justified because it would “beautify” this short stretch of this shaded road.

We find it difficult to accept this explanation. Here are some alternative uses to which this amount can be put for the greater benefit of the common people of our land.

Offer a Prize of Rs 2 crores or even higher to any inventor who can create a multi-segmented hybrid vehicle with multiple wheels and suspension to negotiate our narrow mountain roads, and thereby link our remote hamlets to our urban centres. For many centuries mule trains served this purpose and multi-segmented vehicles would be a modern solution without endangering our fragile mountains by carving out broad highways. When we stop the vicious degradation of our mountains by the excavation mafia we must engage in a widespread reforestation programme. This needs funding and some of the money we save from such dubious projects as the tiling of the small stretch of our north facing road, should be devoted to reforestation. This is the only answer to the impending evil of global warming. It should be broken up to small village segments. Our villagers know when, what and how to plant trees. They will also be able to protect their forests from the timber mafia. We know, all too well, that the deep pockets of loggers can corrupt netas and replace honest officials with pliable ones. The best and most effective tourism is based on a rediscovery of traditional customs, handicrafts, festivals, food, folk tales, dress, and entertainment. Ideally, every village should produce its own publicity emphasising its unique folkways, with the professional help from the state tourism department. Tourism is not pilgrimages but a discovery of the authentic customs and traditions of communities. Urbanised families all over the world want to discover their roots and whoever helps them to do so will unearth a gold mine.

There are many other ways to use the money earmarked for the Library – Zero Point

Extravagance. We now turn our attention to a more basic question: WHY DID OUR NHAI CONCEIVE THIS PROJECT IN THE FIRST PLACE? WE ARE FORCED TO GO BACK TO THE QUESTION WE ASKED IN OUR LAST COLUMN: HAVE SUCH INTERLOCKING CEMENT TILES PROVED A SUCCESS WHEN VIEWED ON THE SURFACE OF ROADS IN YOUNG MOUNTAINS PRONE TO SEISMIC ACTIVITIES?

IF SO, WHEN AND WHERE WERE THEY USED?

If such tiles had not been tried and tested in conditions similar to the ones prevalent on the Library-Zero Point National Highway, then why must we in Mussoorie be a testing ground? Or is there a quid pro quo involved?

There are many reasons for not using interlocking cement tiles on that stretch of road. If the tiles are not secured in position they can move and cause gaps. This is likely in our earthquake prone area. The colours on the tiles can fade when exposed to the ultra-violet light of our elevation. So much for “beautification”. The tiles need regular cleaning or else circular spots will appear on them, lichen will establish itself, use its 400 different acids to eat into the tiles and destroy them. Lichens are grey paper-like growth which are fairly common on rocks and trees in our town. Mussoorie has extreme weather conditions which are likely to get worse because of Climate change. Interlocking tiles can shift under these conditions causing grave hazards to users. These are our lay-persons views but has the NHAI consulted the experts of the WADIA INSTITUTE OF HIMALAYAN GEOLOGY? Or is there a compulsion to spend the money without the exercise of due diligence?

We look forward to receiving a clear and unequivocal answer from our National Highways Authority.

(Hugh & Colleen Gantzer hold the National Lifetime Achievement Award for Tourism among other National and International awards. Their credits include over 52 halfhour documentaries on national TV under their joint names, 26 published books in 6 genres, and over 1,500 first-person articles, about every Indian state, UT and 34 other countries. Hugh was a Commander in the Indian Navy and the Judge Advocate, Southern Naval Command. Colleen is the only travel writer who was a member of the Travel Agents Association of India.) (The opinions and thoughts expressed here reflect only the authors’ views!)