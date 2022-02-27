ONGC CMD inaugurates CSR projects in DAV College

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Feb: ONGC CMD Dr Alka Mittal, on 26 February, inaugurated completed projects worth Rs1.25 crore in DAV (PG) College, here, under Corporate Social Responsibility. This includes construction of 60 KW solar panels, 26 toilets and a multi-purpose badminton hall. Dr Mittal is an Alumna of the college.

On this occasion, Dr Ajay Saxena, Principal of DAV College, ONGC’s Head, Corporate Administration, Vijay Raj and General Manager, CSR, Ram Raj Dwivedi, Corporate Communication in-charge Julie Shalini, and senior faculty and dignitaries of the college were present. Tree plantation was also done by the CMD in the college premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Alka Mittal said that Uttarakhand’s largest college for higher education had many achievements to its credit. Its students have brought laurels to the college not only in the state but also in the country and abroad. She said that under its social responsibility, ONGC is playing a leading role in contributing through CSR projects in the field of education, health, skill development, rural development and women empowerment in Uttarakhand as well as across the country.

At the event, organised by the DAV Management, Principal Dr Ajay Saxena said that the college had always felicitated its alumni and took great pride in their stellar achievements.

Dr Alka Mittal was given the ‘Chhaatra Shiromani Samman’ by her then Principal, Dr IP Saxena, and Principal Dr Ajay Saxena. Dr IP Saxena also shared his experiences and said that DAV College has always been a role model for the state and the country.

Member of the management committee Ashok Narang, former Principals Dr RK Mehta, Dr Devendra Bhasin, MKP College Principal Dr Rekha Khare, former Principal Dr Indu Singh, Dr Renu Saxena, Nodal Officer and Assistant Director Dr Deepak Pandey, Dr DK Tyagi, Dr US Rana, Dr Rajesh Pal, Dr Onima Sharma, Dr Sikha Naglia, Dr Hari Om Shankar from DAV College were present on the occasion.