Outgoing AAP State President joins BJP

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Jun: Aam Aadmi Party’s outgoing state president Deepak Bali joined the BJP at the party’s State Headquarters here, today, in the presence of BJP State President Madan Kaushik and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

It may be recalled that Bali had resigned from his post and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) membership only yesterday. Bali said he was feeling uncomfortable with the functioning of the Aam Aadmi Party and that was why he had stepped down. Bali had sent his resignation to AAP’s national convener, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Uttarakhand state in-charge Dinesh Mohaniya.

Deepak Bali is a well known real estate dealer. He joined AAP in the year 2020 in the presence of National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. After this, Bali’s stature continued to grow in the party. Within a few months, he was made the state vice-president of the party. Recently, he was elevated in AAP as the State President of the party. However, within the weeks of being appointed as AAP’s State President, he has quit the party to join the BJP.