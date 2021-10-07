‘Paryavaran Prahari Samman’ presentation held

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Oct: Under the aegis of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Sunrise Academy, Manthan Welfare Society, SPECS, Him Foundation and Jyotiswarnim Welfare Society jointly organised a two-day programme on Gandhi Jayanti.

The programme began with presentation of the ‘Paryavaran Prahari Samman 2021’. The event was chaired by Chief Guest Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’, MLA, Raipur. The Guest of Honour was Sanjeev Malhotra, Corporator, Adhoiwala.

The event was followed by a health check up camp by a team of Doctors from Arihant Hospital, as well as a blood donation camp organised by the IMA Blood Bank. People from all walks of life participated.

On the second day, students of Sunrise Academy received know-how on plastic disposal practices in an eco-friendly way. Sunrise Academy hosted the plastic disposal awareness programme with Manthan Welfare Society, SPECS, Him Foundation, Jyotiswarnim Welfare Society and ECO group for students of classes 6th to 12th. The highlights of the programme included segregation procedures to take out plastic from waste and the innovative paradigm for its disposal. Members of ECO group demonstrated proper handling of plastic waste and making the environment plastic free. Pooja Pokhriyal, Amit Pokhriyal, Brijmohan Sharma, Ajay Bahuguna, Jyoti, Sanjay Bhargav, Monika Sharma, Neetu Tomar and Poonam Sharma were present on the occasion.