PNB contributes Rs 1 crore for disaster relief in Dharali & Harsil

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Aug: On Saturday, a delegation from Punjab National Bank called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence, here. During the meeting, PNB presented a contribution of Rs 1 crore towards relief efforts for the recent disaster in the Dharali and Harsil regions of Uttarkashi district.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the PNB management for their support, stating that this amount would play a vital role in providing immediate assistance and rehabilitation to affected families. He added that such proactive support from institutions and organisations during times of crisis reflects their sensitivity and sense of responsibility towards society.

Dhami also stated that rescue operations are progressing rapidly in the Dharali area, and every possible assistance is being provided to those affected.

Present on the occasion were Additional Secretary Manmohan Mainali, PNB General Manager Anupam, Assistant General Manager Ajit Kumar Upadhyay, and Chief Manager Sarvesh.