Today’s Choices, Tomorrow’s Cheers: Why Self-Care is the Best Gift for Those You Love

By Praveen Chandhok

We often see ourselves in many roles – parents, spouses, siblings, aunts, uncles, friends. But beneath all those hats, we are the anchor for so many lives. Our well-being isn’t just our own; it’s the silent heartbeat for the families, friendships, and circles we’re part of. When we choose to care for ourselves, we’re really strengthening the safety net for everyone who depends on us.

We grow up learning not to be selfish. But here’s the twist: when it comes to health, a little self-focus is actually an act of responsibility. Think of it as the airplane rule – put on your own oxygen mask first before helping others. If we are not well, what strength will we have to stand by our loved ones?

As we grow older, most of us begin to feel the subtle reminders of emerging health challenges. Suddenly, that once-carefree love affair with ‘Puri Aaloo’, ‘Chhole Bhature’, ‘Samosas’, and ‘Pakoras’ becomes a bittersweet memory. The same applies to modern “quick fixes” like burgers, pizzas, fizzy drinks, and the ever-popular Momos on the street corner. These are pleasures, yes, but can quietly become poisons if we don’t pay heed.

Let’s be honest: processed foods are often disguised culprits. It’s like putting sugar in your car’s petrol tank- sure, its fuel, but it will corrode the engine over time. Home-cooked meals, simple and nourishing, may not always excite the senses, but they’re the real guardians of our well-being.

It’s easy to see addiction in the context of alcohol or smoking, but food addiction is just as real, just as sneaky. The pleasure of taste is often at war with the wisdom of restraint. “Eat to live, don’t live to eat,” goes the old saying. And it’s only when the body starts ringing the alarm bells – aches, fatigue, restrictions from doctors – that we realise a little discipline could have saved us a world of trouble.

My own wake-up call came nearly three decades ago. A childhood friend, now a renowned doctor, didn’t mince words. “Eat less salt,” the advice went -no chips, pickles, paapad, chutney, or salted snacks. Simple advice, but not so easy to follow. The good news? There was no need to be told to quit smoking or drinking, but even small changes made a big difference.

The real turning point is acceptance. As youngsters, we might have gotten away with fast food and fizzy drinks. But our metabolism – like the speed of a once-energetic scooter eventually slows down. The sooner we accept this, the easier it is to adapt and live healthier.

Osho once said, “Tomorrow never comes; it is always today.” We all know this, but we forget. We promise ourselves we’ll start exercising, cut down on salt, or eat better tomorrow. But tomorrow never arrives; it’s always today. The best time to invest in your health – for yourself and your loved ones – is right now.

We’re all on borrowed time. As my yoga guru, Rajiv Chanchani, says, “Whatever is born, will be gone.” But while we’re here, why not give ourselves and our families the gift of a healthy, happy life? As my elder brother often reminds me, “Good health is the best present we can give to each other.” It costs nothing but a little discipline, and the returns are immeasurable.

So, as you read this, maybe over your morning tea or evening walk, remember: self-care isn’t selfish. It’s a celebration of all those who love you – and a promise to stick around, with a smile, for as long as possible.

In the end, self-care isn’t just about us. It’s the first and most important promise we make to those who care for us. Let’s make that promise today.

“Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live.” – Jim Rohn

(Praveen Chandhok is a Proud Josephite| Entrepreneur| Socialist| Writer.)