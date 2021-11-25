PNGRB to hold 1st Road Show for 11th CGD Bidding Round in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Nov: The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), the nodal agency for facilitating economic activities in natural gas distribution, is organising the 1st Road Show on 24 November for promoting the 11th City Gas Distribution (CGD) bidding round in Dehradun.

This is being done after the success of the recently concluded 9th and 10th CGD bidding rounds for 136 Geographical Areas (GAs) spread over 23 states and 298 districts, covering 51% of India’s population and 42% of its area, which attracted great interest from investors across the sector, wherein total 631 bids were received with participation from 41 entities. These two rounds ensure a remarkable minimum work commitment of 4.23 crore domestic PNG connections, more than 8000 CNG stations and 1.74 lakh inch-km of steel pipeline.

The Road Show in Dehradun will be the 1st in the series of 4 such events to be organised by PNGRB in different parts of the country before the deadline for bid submissions on 15 December. Prior to the Road Show, an international Investor’s Meet was held in Dubai on 20 November, which entailed great response from all the stakeholders. The event at Dehradun is expected to be attended by senior government officials, academia, trade associations, bankers and investors from the oil and gas sector.

In the 9th and 10th CGD bidding round, all the GAs offered were awarded by PNGRB and there are similar expectations from the 11th CGD bidding round.

At present, CGD authorisation has been given by PNGRB in 4 GAs in Uttarakhand covering the 4 districts of Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar, Dehradun and Nainital Districts. Now, in the 11th CGD bidding round, 2 GAs covering the 9 districts of Pauri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Almora, Chamoli and Bageshwar are being offered by PNGRB. After the authorisations under the 11th round, 100% of the area and 100% of the population of Uttarakhand would be covered under the CGD network.