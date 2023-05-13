Prof Durgesh Pant chairs National Review Meeting on Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 May: In a significant development aimed at promoting inclusivity and empowering marginalised communities, the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, organised a review meeting at Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST), Vigyan Dham, Dehradun.

The meeting assessed the progress and monitoring of the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) which is a targeted intervention strategy designed to address the specific needs and uplift of socio-economic status of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community across the country.

As the Chairman of the Project Approval Committee (PAC-SCSP), Prof Durgesh Pant welcomed the officials of Union Department of Science & Technology (DST) along with eminent scientists representing different Science and Technology Councils of the country.

In his welcome address, Prof Pant laid emphasis on formulating strategies for the uplift of SC Communities. He added that this national meet would serve as a platform for robust discussions and collaborative efforts to evaluate the progress and impact of the SCSP and the insights and recommendations generated during the meet would shape future policies and initiatives aimed at creating a more equitable and inclusive society.

Scientists from different councils presented their annual report and briefed the expert panel about the work carried out for the SC community. During the presentation, various presenters presented their future course of action for weaker sections of society.

Dr Debpriya Dutta, Advisor & Head, SEED Division, DDST, Dr Gopikrishna Konga, and Dr Rajni Rawat with their expert teams were present during the national review meet of the SCSP.