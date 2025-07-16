QRTs working round the clock to tackle waterlogging in Doon, claims Administration

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 Jul: In view of the ongoing monsoon and mounting public complaints regarding waterlogging and sewer overflows, the District Administration, under the direction of District Magistrate Savin Bansal, has activated its Quick Response Teams (QRTs) across the city to ensure swift redressal of grievances received at the disaster control room. The DM has also issued stringent instructions to all construction agencies to complete pending works within stipulated timelines, cautioning that any delay or obstruction to public rights will invite strict action.

Cases of waterlogging from Banjarawala Lakshay Enclave and its adjacent colonies during rainfall have been attended to promptly by the QRT. The main road in Banjarawala has already been repaired, and nearly half of the internal roads have been completed. The DM also directed the executing agency, UUDA, to finish the remaining roadworks within three days, failing which an FIR will be registered. Acting on these directives, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) (Judicial) Kumkum Joshi carried out an inspection and conveyed the DM’s warning to complete the works without delay.

In response to a sewer overflow complaint near Doon Hospital Road, the QRT swiftly resolved the issue and identified an illegally connected pipeline as the root cause of the problem. During the inspection, large quantities of plastic bottles, garbage, and other waste materials were cleared from the sewer chamber, restoring it to full functionality. A detailed investigation revealed that a roadside drain was connected directly to the sewer line, which had allowed rainwater to flood the chamber during showers. The QRT immediately sealed the unlawful pipeline and conducted a thorough clean-up, restoring normalcy in the area.

The DM has reiterated that redressal of public grievances remains a top priority and directed all departments to conduct proactive campaigns to prevent recurrence of such issues. Dedicated QRTs have been established to address monsoon-induced waterlogging in municipal areas, headed by City Magistrate Pratyush Singh, SDM Harigiri, and SDM Kumkum Joshi, along with officers from concerned departments. These teams have been instructed to conduct ground-level inspections of waterlogged areas, pinpoint underlying problems, and initiate timely corrective measures to avoid public inconvenience. Furthermore, all QRT members have been directed to take immediate action upon detecting drainage blockages and to physically verify the cleanliness of drains and culverts within their assigned zones throughout the rainy season.