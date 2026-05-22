Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against Modi are insult to democracy: Ruchi Bhatt

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 May: BJP leaders are strongly commending Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s use of the word “traitor” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President of Pradesh Mahila Morhca, Ruchi Bhatt has described Gandhi’s remarks as shameful, unfortunate and against democratic decorum. She also added that the statement is not merely an attack on an individual but an insult to the people’s mandate and India’s democratic system.

Bhatt reminded that Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly attempting to conceal his political frustration and failures through use of aggressive and intemperate language against his political opponents. She added that, when a political party lacks issues, vision and leadership to connect with the people, it resorts to accusations, hatred and indecent words, which is the phase Congress is passing through today.

Bhatt emphasised that Prime Minister Modi has been elected time and again with overwhelming support from the people and that use of such language is deeply hurtful to the sentiments of crores of citizens. While criticism is a right in democracy, there is a clear distinction between criticism and indecency, which Rahul Gandhi continues to cross.

On behalf of the BJP Mahila Morcha, Bhatt asserted that the women of India will never accept such poisonous and irresponsible politics. Indian culture teaches dialogue, dignity and respect in politics, but Congress leadership is spreading bitterness and negativity in society. She added that at a time when India is establishing its strong identity on the global stage, moving ahead in development, self-reliance and leadership, constructive suggestions are expected from the opposition. Instead, Congress is engaged in vitiating the atmosphere and misleading the people.

The BJP Mahila Morcha president demanded that Rahul Gandhi ought to apologise to the nation for his remarks, stressing that leaders in public life must understand the responsibility of their language and conduct. Political opposition has its place, but nothing can be above the dignity of the nation and democracy. She added that the BJP Mahila Morcha strongly opposes such undignified comments against the Prime Minister and demands an answer from Congress whether this is the level to which its politics has been reduced.