Ration kits distributed in Chamsari Village

Mussoorie, 23 May: Ration kits were distributed to 140 needy families here, today, by ‘Joy & Prosperity Travel Society’ at Chamasari Gram Panchayat. Corona safety kits were also provided to each of the families containing masks, hand sanitisers, sanitary pads and soaps.

Village head Narendra Melwan said on the occasion that, at his special request, the organisation has given ration and corona safety kits to the needy people of the village. He thanked the officials of the organisation and expressed the hope that it would continue to providing such assistance.

Melwan claimed that he was constantly getting the village sanitised. Like last year, he was taking measures to ensure the villagers faced no problems in the corona period. He lamented that many people living in the villages have become unemployed and are facing a crisis of livelihood. As such, he was also providing monetary assistance.