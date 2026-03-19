Reshuffle at top positions in power corporations comes amid row over extensions

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Mar: In a sudden move late last night, a significant administrative reshuffle was ordered in Uttarakhand’s energy sector even before the completion of tenures of senior officials heading key state-run power corporations. It may be noted here that the issue of repeated extensions to top posts has continued to draw scrutiny within official circles as well as in the media. In separate orders issued late last night, Principal Secretary (Energy) R Meenakshi Sundaram has relieved Anil Kumar Yadav from the post of Managing Director of Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) and Sandeep Singhal from the post of MD, Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (UJVNL), just ahead of the completion of extended tenure.

In addition, Ajay Kumar Agrawal, who was serving as Director (Projects) in UPCL, was also relieved vide another formal order issued by the power department.

It may be reminded here that the developments come against the backdrop of earlier decisions by the state government to grant extensions to these officials beyond their original tenure, a move that had generated considerable debate within the energy sector. Anil Kumar Yadav had initially been appointed as MD of UPCL on 29 October, 2021, for a period of three years or until attaining the age of 60 years. However, the government subsequently granted him a two-year extension with effect from 30 June, 2024. Similarly, Sandeep Singhal, who was appointed as MD of UJVNL on 29 January, 2020, for a three-year term or until the age of 60 years, was also given a two-year extension from June 30, 2024 through an order issued in March 2024. Both officers have now been relieved following the latest administrative orders.

The issue of repeated extensions to senior officials in Uttarakhand’s power utilities has been a subject of sustained concern, with several senior-level officers, including members of boards of directors and experienced engineers within the power corporations, expressing reservations over the practice. It has been argued in internal discussions and industry circles that such extensions tend to curtail promotional avenues for other eligible officers, many of whom have been awaiting elevation to top executive positions after decades of service. There have also been allegations that the officials granted extension in this case earlier, have enjoyed the backing of influential bureaucratic quarters, which facilitated repeated extensions despite opposition within the system.

Sources claim that such decisions had led to administrative discomfort for the government. This was particularly evident in the case of Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (PTCUL), where the appointment of a non-technical officer, PC Dhyani, as Managing Director had to be reversed following intervention by the High Court, highlighting concerns over adherence to established norms and technical eligibility criteria for such posts. It may also interesting to note that the High Court had ordered removal of Dhyani on technical grounds as the rules did not permit appointment of non-technical officers as MD of PTCUL. However, the government instead of removing him had initially amended the rules, making even non-technical officers eligible for appointment as MD. However, the HC took very serious note of the development and had issued notice to the Principal Secretary, Power, as well as to the Chief Secretary, forcing the government to remove Dhyani from the post of MD, PTCUL.

Meanwhile, as part of the latest reshuffle, Gajendra Singh Budiyal has been assigned additional charge of the Managing Director’s post in UPCL until a regular appointment is made. Budiyal, who is currently serving as General Manager, Yamuna Valley-I (Dakpathar) under UJVNL, had earlier been entrusted with additional responsibilities in PTCUL, which have now been withdrawn. He will hold the additional charge without any extra remuneration.

Similarly, Ajay Kumar Singh has been given additional charge of the Managing Director’s post in UJVNL, along with his existing responsibilities. He had earlier been handling additional duties as Director (Operations) in the corporation. The government has clarified that no additional salary or allowances will be admissible for these interim arrangements.

The current reshuffle is being viewed as an attempt to reset administrative balance within the state’s energy corporations, even as broader questions regarding transparency, succession planning, and adherence to institutional norms in appointments and extensions continue to remain in focus. The move is also expected to finally appease senior officers from these corporation who had been expressing their anguish at the extensions.