SBI extends aid of Rs 2 cr for Joshimath Subsidence affected

By Aishwarya Singh

Dehradun, 8 Jun: The State Bank of India provided financial assistance of Rs 2 crore to the Uttarakhand State Disaster Relief Fund on Thursday for the relief and rehabilitation of the displaced people from the land subsidence area in Joshimath.

Chief General Manager of State Bank of India, New Delhi Circle, Kalpesh Kumar Awasiya, presented a cheque of Rs 2 crore at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office, here.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked the State Bank of India for this aid for the affected people. Dhami said that several works related to infrastructure development are to be done in the four identified Vibrant Villages of the state – Mana, Niti, Malari and Gunji. He expected cooperation from the SBI in this also.

CGM Awasiya said that SBI continues to provide financial assistance from time to time at different levels to spread awareness in society and help needy people under its corporate social responsibility. It will continue to contribute to various noble causes in the state in the future also.

On this occasion, Deputy General Managers of SBI Uttarakhand Zone, Rajkumar Singh and Amarendra Kumar Singh, were also present.