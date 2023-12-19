Secretary, Prog Implementation, orders faster implementation of schemes

By Our Staff Reporter

Srinagar, 18 Dec: Secretary, Programme Implementation, Deepak Kumar today directed officials to speed up the implementation of government schemes and CM’s announcements on a priority basis. Kumar was holding a review meeting of various departments at Srikot Base Hospital, here, today. During the meeting, he also directed the officials not to keep any pendency in respect of complaints received on the CM Helpline.

Kumar directed the officers of all departments to implement all the work related to the Chief Minister’s announcements on priority and also send the compliance reports on time. He said that all the works related to the Chief Minister’s announcements which are in progress should be completed at the earliest possible. Kumar further instructed various construction departments and executing agencies like Public Works Department (PWD), Peyjal Nigam, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Jal Sansthan, Irrigation Department, Minor Irrigation, Rural Works Department, etc., to ensure better quality in construction works. He also asked the officials from departments like Social Welfare, Child Development, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Health, Education Department, Animal Husbandry, Panchayati Raj etc., which run various schemes of public interest and women, child development, poverty alleviation, etc., to improve the implementation of the schemes related to their departments.

Describing the Horticulture, Agriculture and Tourism departments as the most crucial for the implementation of the schemes related to them in the district, Deepak Kumar directed the officials concerned to make special efforts to work more effectively. He noted that these departments have a good opportunity to achieve better outcomes in the district, to do research according to practicality, make an action plan and then implement it better. He directed all the municipal bodies to ensure better maintenance and cleanliness of all the community toilets in cities and towns and asked them to deploy shift-wise personnel for this.

He instructed the Social Welfare Department to improve the implementation of the schemes dedicated to widows and disabled beneficiaries by taking feedback from time to time. During the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra, he also informed people about the formalities of various schemes, filling the application forms and taking benefits of the same. Specifically instructed to tell.

The Secretary instructed the officials to achieve better results with regards to the schemes related to Jalagam (Water resource Management), National Rural Livelihood Mission, National Urban Livelihood Mission, MNREGA etc. through better summarisation. He also directed the Animal Husbandry Department to prepare a detailed action plan and implement it for the promotion of Badri cow and wide publicity of its milk and products made from it. He also instructed the Ayush Department to provide training related to AYUSH to allopathic doctors from time to time so that people’s health can be improved by integration of both AYUSH and allopathy therapies.

In the meeting, he also asked the officials to bring to the notice of the government any problem that needs to be resolved at the government level. In the meeting, officers of all the related departments officers and Additional District Magistrate Ila Giri, Additional Superintendent of Police Jaya Baluni, District Development Officer Manvinder Kaur, Sub District Magistrate Nawazish Khaliq were present.