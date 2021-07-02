SGRR Varsity declares award of Rs 1 lakh for Cricketer Sneh Rana

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Jun: Shri Guru Ram Rai University will honour the member of Indian Cricket Team and daughter of Dehradun, Sneh Rana. Chancellor of the University Mahant Devendra Das has declared an award of Rs 1 lakh in her honour. Sneh Rana will also be the brand ambassador of Shri Guru Ram Rai University. She will be felicitated by the SGRR University family on her return to Dehradun.

It may be recalled that Sneh Rana had met Mahant Devendra Das some time ago to take his blessings. In an audio message to Mahant Devendra Das from England she expressed her wish to receive his wishes. This was stated today by Shri Guru Ram Rai University’s Vice-Chancellor Dr US Rawat.

It may be recalled that, recently, Sneh Rana played a miraculous innings in England and drew international attention. In the match, she took 4 wickets and played a not out innings of 80 runs. She has practiced at the playground of SGRR Public School, Race Course. She was trained by coach Narendra Shah in her formative years at the ground.

Dr US Rawat said that Chancellor Mahant Devendra Das has expressed happiness at Rana’s significant achievement. Dr Rawat said that daughters like Sneh Rana are role models for today’s youth. On behalf of SGRR University, he appealed to the Uttarakhand Government to provide the best possible facilities and resources to Sneh Rana.