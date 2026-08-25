Space Outreach

National Space Day is celebrated in India every year on 23 August to commemorate the historic soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar South Pole in 2023. This milestone made India the fourth nation to land on the Moon and the first ever to successfully reach its southern polar region.

The significance of National Space Day has first to do with honouring the Lunar Triumph. It celebrates the precise landing of the Vikram lander at ‘Shiv Shakti Point’ and the deployment of the Pragyan Rover. The day serves as a countrywide platform to inspire youth, students, and researchers to pursue space science careers. One of the primary goals of the programme is fostering commercialisation. It highlights India’s ongoing space sector reforms, driving public-private partnerships, satellite start-ups, and technology transfers.

As indicated by PM Modi’s interaction with private sector start-ups in the sector, the official theme for 2026 —”Towards Viksit Bharat: Innovating, Collaborating, Aspiring to Global Space Leadership” — underscores India’s growth from basic rocket trials to a self-reliant global space power.

India’s space roadmap lays out massive goals for exploration, heavy-lift infrastructure, and manned missions over the next few decades. The first is Human Spaceflight & Infrastructure. The Gaganyaan Programme is about the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) planning to launch its first uncrewed human spaceflight test mission within the next four months, laying the groundwork for sending astronauts into orbit. There is also the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) target under with India is developing a next-generation heavy-lift launch vehicle to construct and deploy its independent space station. Under its long-term roadmap, India aims to land an Indian astronaut on the lunar surface by 2040.

There are also plans for Advanced Lunar & Deep Space Exploration. These include the Chandrayaan-4: A follow-up mission designed as a complex sample-return venture to bring physical lunar soil samples back to Earth. Future exploratory pipelines include specialised orbits and probes targeting Venus and Mars. There is continuous data collection from the operational Aditya-L1 Solar Observatory and the impending joint NISAR mission for advanced radar imaging.

Driven by the Indian Space Policy, the private sector is creating localised Earth observation satellite constellations backed by significant domestic investment. Liberalised FDI norms permit up to 100% foreign investment in satellite manufacturing components, turning India into a global hardware hub. Alongside Sriharikota, India is setting up a new dedicated rocket launch site at Kulasekarapattinam to accommodate the soaring frequency of commercial launches.

While these initiatives do not cover the entire gamut of requirements, there is enough momentum for the space programme to find new dimensions with every success. The involvement of the private sector is expected to provide the impetus for an even greater contribution to humanity’s space outreach.