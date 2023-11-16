Spectra & Musical Play ‘The Jungle Book’ held at St George’s College

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 15 Nov: A special programme was organised at St George’s College, here, on the occasion of Children’s Day, 14 November. The programme began with a special assembly highlighting the significance of the day, followed by Spectra – an annual event organised by the School Creative Lab Team in collaboration with the students, with the objective of fostering creativity and talent in the field of design, digital games, videography, film making, fashion design and other fields of art. Artistic models, clay sculptures and other interesting exhibits prepared by the students throughout the year were exhibited. The Fashion Show, a display of impressively designed outfits, was the highlight of the event.

The Children’s Day programme culminated with staging of the musical, Jungle Book, performed by over a hundred and fifty students from the junior school. The play was an exuberant rendition of music, dance and drama, bringing to life the evergreen classic featuring Mowgli, the man-cub; Bagheera, the Panther, Baloo, the bear, and Shere Khan, the tiger. The play was witnessed by parents, students of neighbouring schools and other guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Iva Ashish Srivastava (IAS) congratulated the students for putting up a such a stupendous show and commended the spirit of teamwork, coordination and talent that was evident throughout.

The Chief Guest was presented with a memento as a token of appreciation for her presence on the occasion.

The programme came to an end with the Vote of Thanks proposed by Bro Ramesh Amalanathan, Principal, St George’s College, followed by the School Song.