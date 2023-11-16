Gov hosts members of Tribal Community at Raj Bhavan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Nov: On the occasion of ‘Janjati Gaurav Diwas’, today, people of Tharu, Buxa, Jaunsari and Bhotia tribal communities of Uttarakhand met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here.

The Governor wished these people, who came in their traditional attire, a happy Janjati Gaurav Diwas. He paid homage to tribal hero Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary.

He said that all the tribes are the nation’s pride. They have made an important contribution to the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage. The tribal community has also played an important role in the freedom struggle. The Governor said that the rich cultural heritage of the tribal community makes everybody proud.

He recalled his long association with the people of the tribal community. Sharing his experiences of his service period in the North-Eastern states, the Governor said he got the opportunity to work among such people for a long time, and got to know the culture and art of the tribal community very closely.

He called upon the tribal community to set up their own enterprises and take advantage of the employment schemes of the government. The Governor said that it is the responsibility of all to provide ample opportunities for the advancement of the tribal community and support their better education and employment.

On this occasion, First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, Director, Tribal Welfare, SS Tolia, Additional Director Yogendra Rawat, Coordinator Rajeev Solanki, etc., were also present.