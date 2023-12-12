SSP Ajai Singh takes to the roads to improve traffic management

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 11 Dec: Dehradun SSP, Ajai Singh, today himself took to the roads to inspect how the traffic flow can be improved in the state capital. It may be recalled that in view of the Global Investors’ Summit, strict action to clear roadside encroachments had been taken in Dehradun on the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, which led to improvement in the traffic movement in the city. Taking note of this, CM Dhami has asked Doon Police to continue this campaign towards ensuring smoother flow of traffic in Dehradun city.
As a result, Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh himself took to the roads today and himself led the exercise to clear the roadside encroachments in order to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city. On the first day today, Ajai Singh was seen on Rajpur Road and Gandhi Road along with a Police team that included SP Traffic. They inspected the different intersections of the city and the places where traffic jams are caused due to encroachments on the roadside and started removing the obstructions. Not only this, during this time, the SSP also spoke to the traders of the city and appealed to them for cooperation in removing encroachments from the roadsides. The SSP along with his team undertook a round of Rajpur Road, the Clock Tower, Chakrata Road till Connaught Place and Kishan Nagar, Darshan Lal Chowk, etc. He stated that efforts have been started to improve the traffic in coordination with the concerned departments. Singh added that in the first phase, efforts will be made to improve traffic by correcting encroachments and other obstructions along all the busy intersections and jammed roads of the city. Later, similar exercise will also be taken up in the outer areas of the city also.