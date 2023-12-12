SSP Ajai Singh takes to the roads to improve traffic management

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Dec: Dehradun SSP , Ajai Singh , today himself took to the roads to inspect how the traffic flow can be improved in the state capital. It may be recalled that in view of the Global Investors’ Summit, strict action to clear roadside encroachments had been taken in Dehradun on the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, which led to improvement in the traffic movement in the city. Taking note of this, CM Dhami has asked Doon Police to continue this campaign towards ensuring smoother flow of traffic in Dehradun city.