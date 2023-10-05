SSP Dehradun administers oath of office and secrecy at convocation ceremony

21 recruited constables join mainstream police

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 3 Oct: A convocation ceremony was organised at Police Lines, today. During the convocation ceremony, the oath of office and secrecy was administered by the Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh to 21 recruited constables who have completed 09 months of intensive training.

Addressing the recruited constables present during the ceremony, the SSP, Dehradun, congratulated them on joining the mainstream of police and inspired them to discharge their duties with hard work and dedication in the future.

Intensive training of 21 recruited constables (08 men and 13 women) of 09 months was started at RTC Police Line, from 2nd January 2023. During the basic training of 09 months, they were taught the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, Human Behavior and Psychology, Police Station Records, Police Organization-Administration, infantry training, weapons training, field craft, police training, Yoga, UAC, etc.

Apart from this, lectures were given by guest lecturers on subjects like first aid, disaster management, forensic science, bomb disposal, etc. and computer training was also provided to them.

After the oath-taking ceremony, these recruited constables will be sent to different districts and PACs of Uttarakhand.

Names of award winners: 1. First in external subjects – Recruit Female Constable Pushpa; 2. First in inter subjects – Recruit Female Constable Chanda; 3. Excellent Discipline – Recruit Constable Pradeep Dangwal; 4. Parade Commander – Recruit Constable Abhishek Kumar and 5. Best overall – Recruit Female Constable Priyanshi Chauhan