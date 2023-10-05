U’khand ranks 2nd in country on organ donation pledge

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 4 Oct: During the Seva Pakhwada conducted under the Ayushman Bhava campaign in the state, more than three thousand people have taken the oath of organ donation and registered on the national portal. Uttarakhand has become the second state in the country to register for organ donation in terms of population, while Telangana state occupies the first position. After the completion of the ongoing Ayushman Bhava campaign across the state, the state’s Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat will honor those who have promised organ donation by giving them citations and mementos.

At the call of the Union Health Ministry, under the Ayushman Bhava campaign, the people of Uttarakhand have come forward and discharged their social responsibility on organ donation and cadaver donation under the Seva Pakhwada program, which was run across the state from 17 September to 2 October. Under this campaign, 3059 people of the state have taken the oath of organ donation and registered themselves on the portal of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO).

Madhya Pradesh is in third place, Maharashtra in fourth, Karnataka in fifth and Andhra Pradesh in sixth place.

The number of registered donors in the entire country has reached 73,682.

During the fortnight-long campaign, the maximum number of 872 people in Uttarakhand registered for organ donation in the Nainital district. As many as 493 people in Pithoragarh, 340 in Chamoli, 201 in Dehradun, 188 in Tehri, Almora, 187, Udham Singh Nagar, 118, Pauri Garhwal, 103, Bageshwar, 100, Uttarkashi, 85, Champawat, 76, Haridwar, 42, and 23 in Rudraprayag have registered themselves on the national portal.

The Ayushman Bhava campaign is to be run till 31 December, in which Ayushman Aapke Dwar 3.0, registration for blood donation and organ donation, Prime Minister TB-Free India Campaign, Sickle Cell Elimination programmes, etc., will continue.

In this regard, Union Additional Secretary, Health, and Mission Director, Health Department, LS Changsan has written a letter to all the states saying that after 31 December the states performing better in the Ayushman Bhava campaign will be felicitated by the Union Health Ministry.

Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, State Minister of Medical Health and Medical Education, issued a statement saying that Uttarakhand has performed better in the Ayushman Bhava campaign that ran for a fortnight in the state. This is the reason that more than one lakh people have registered for voluntary blood donation in the state, similarly, more than three thousand donors of the state have taken oath and registered themselves for organ donation, which is a matter of pride.