St George’s College hosts University Fair 2026

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 31 Aug: St George’s College, Mussoorie, organised its University Fair 2026, today, bringing together representatives of more than fifty reputed universities from India and abroad under one roof. The fair provided an invaluable platform for students and parents to explore diverse higher education opportunities and gain first-hand information about courses, careers, admissions, scholarships and placements.

The opening ceremony was held at the Patrician Centenary School Auditorium and was presided over by Superior, Brother Britto, as the Chief Guest. The ceremony was attended by Vice-Principal, Brother Sylvanus Kerketta; Lawrence Kujur; Manuj Mittal, Career Consultant; Coordinators Mark Gonsalves and Arvind Singh Panwar; university delegates and representatives; parents; educators; and students of Classes IX to XII.

The programme commenced with a solemn prayer offered by Diksha Matta, invoking blessings for the successful conduct of the event. PD Jaiswal extended a warm welcome to the gathering and introduced the Chief Guest.

As a gesture of respect and gratitude, Brother Britto was presented with a potted plant, following which he formally inaugurated the University Fair with the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon.

Addressing the gathering, Career Consultant Manuj Mittal highlighted the significance of the University Fair in helping students make informed decisions about their academic and professional futures. He stated that the initiative was aimed at providing parents and senior students with an opportunity to interact directly with representatives of elite and world-class universities from across countries and continents. These interactions enabled students to gather comprehensive information about various programmes, career pathways, admission requirements, scholarships, placements and other opportunities available in higher education.

Mittal encouraged students to explore a wide range of career avenues, remain open to emerging opportunities and make the best possible use of the information, resources and guidance available to them. He emphasised that informed exploration and thoughtful decision-making are essential in shaping a successful and fulfilling career.

Throughout the fair, students and parents engaged in meaningful interactions with university delegates and representatives from a wide spectrum of Indian and international institutions. The participating universities offered valuable insights into recommended programmes, eligibility criteria, admission procedures, scholarships, career prospects, placements and other aspects of higher education.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Principal Brother Jeyaseelan S.

He placed on record his sincere appreciation for the dedicated efforts of the Career Guidance Cell, headed by Manuj Mittal, and Bhavnesh Negi, for their significant contribution towards the successful organisation of the event.

The successful conduct of the University Fair 2026 was made possible through the guidance Brother Jeyaseelan S, Brother Britto (Superior and Sports Secretary), Brother Sylvanus Kerketta (Vice-Principal), Brother Lawrence Kujur (Assistant Sports Secretary), Brother Nithin Mitorly, Mark Gonsalves (Senior School Coordinator), Arvind Singh Panwar (Middle School Coordinator), PD Jaiswal, Diksha Matta, Pankaj Malik, Shreejay Mall, Jaskaran Singh, Praveen Gusain (Estate Manager), and Bhavnesh Negi (PRO).