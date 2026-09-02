PIB sponsored tour of media persons from U’khand reaches Hyderabad on 5-day tour

Garhwal Post Bureau

Hyderabad, 31 Aug: A 15-member media delegation from Uttarakhand reached Hyderabad today for a five-day national study and media exposure tour organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Dehradun, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. The delegation includes 13 journalists from different media organisations along with the PIB officials.

The tour has been organised to provide journalists an opportunity to directly observe major Central Government welfare schemes, development projects, scientific research, technological advancements and innovations and assess their implementation on the ground.

During the five-day visit, the media delegation is scheduled to tour several prominent national institutions, research centres and industrial and technological establishments in Hyderabad. These include the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, Shilparamam, the cultural and handicrafts village, ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition, Salar Jung Museum and an ESIC hospital, besides other important establishments. The journalists will also interact with experts and officials associated with these institutions.

The study tour is also aimed at familiarising Uttarakhand media representatives with developments taking place at the national level in scientific research, innovation, infrastructure, technology and digital governance, enabling them to provide accurate and authentic information about such initiatives to the public.

Assistant Director of PIB in Dehradun Sanjeev Sundriyal is the conducting officer of the Hyderabad Press Tour. Sundriyal stated that national press tours serve as an important bridge between regional media and developmental priorities at the national level. He said Hyderabad, being a major centre for information technology, pharmaceuticals and scientific research, would provide the journalists an opportunity to closely understand the country’s technological and infrastructural progress.