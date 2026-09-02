Jugran seeks establishment of National Centre for Himalayan Glaciology in Mussoorie

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Aug: BJP Uttarakhand State Spokesperson Ravindra Jugran today sent a letter to Pauri Garhwal Lok Sabha MP and BJP National Media Chief Anil Baluni regarding the proposed establishment of the National Centre for Himalayan Glaciology in Mussoorie. Jugran also held a detailed telephonic discussion with Baluni on the matter.

During the conversation, Anil Baluni assured Ravindra Jugran that he would take the necessary action in this regard.

Ravindra Jugran stated that the establishment of the National Centre for Himalayan Glaciology had been proposed in Mussoorie, for which approximately 50 acres of land at Castle Hill Estate, Mussoorie, owned by the Survey of India, had also been identified. However, the institution has not been established in Mussoorie to date.

Jugran said that the National Centre for Himalayan Glaciology is an institution of immense importance at the international level. He emphasised that its establishment is essential for the systematic collection and analysis of data on Himalayan glaciers, their behaviour, the formation of glacial lakes, and the changes taking place in the Himalayas.

He alleged that due to the insensitivity and negligence of officials of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, the proposed establishment of the institution in Mussoorie has not materialised.

Jugran further stated that the Central Government had drawn up a long-term plan involving an outlay of Rs 550 crore for the establishment of a glacier research centre. He stressed that serious efforts should now be made to take the proposal forward and establish the institution in Mussoorie.

Referring to the natural disaster in Nepal, Ravindra Jugran said that the incident once again underlines the urgent need for comprehensive data, scientific research, continuous monitoring, and assessment of the behaviour and changing patterns of Himalayan glaciers.

He said that understanding changes in Himalayan glaciers is not only important from the perspective of scientific research but is also crucial for disaster preparedness, water security, environmental protection and the safety of communities across the Himalayan region.

Jugran urged MP Anil Baluni to take up the matter with the ministries concerned and departments of the Central Government and facilitate necessary action for the establishment of the National Centre for Himalayan Glaciology in Mussoorie.