94 percent hearings completed on discrepancies & unmapped voters: Purushottam

CEO reviews progress of SIR in U’khand

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Aug: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr BVRC Purushottam today reviewed the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign with all the district magistrates through video conference. During the meeting, he directed that disposal of the claims and the objections filed under Form 6, Form 7 and Form 8 be completed within the coming week. During the meeting the district magistrates presented detailed reports on the hearings conducted so far and the pending matters requiring disposal.

It was stated at the meeting that, against the draft electoral roll of 71.33 lakh voters, a total of 24.30 lakh notices had been issued regarding discrepancies and unmapped entries. Hearings have already been completed for 23 lakh voters, while 1.10 lakh voters could not attend hearings for various reasons. These voters have now been given another opportunity to appear so that every eligible voter may be included in the electoral roll.

The CEO also directed all the DMs to ensure that the claims and the objections are heard in a time‑bound manner strictly in accordance with rules. He also sought detailed information from district election officers on the disposal of Forms 6, 7 and 8. It may be reminded here that the district magistrates also hold the responsibility of the post of district election officers of their respective districts.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Kishan Singh Negi, Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Mastu Das and all the DMs were present at the review meeting.