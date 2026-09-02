Land disputes dominate Samadhan Diwas hearing

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Aug: The weekly Samadhan Diwas was organised at the Rishiparna auditorium in the Collectorate premises here today. Acting on the directions of District Magistrate Dr Ashish Chauhan, the hearing was chaired by Additional District Magistrate (ADM) (Finance and Revenue) KK Mishra, during which a total of 87 complaints were submitted. The ADM listened to the complaints patiently, ranging from the land disputes and illegal encroachments to the appeals for construction of protective walls and requests for financial assistance. He issued strict directions to the departmental officers for time‑bound and effective action.

Complaints regarding land frauds and encroachment dominated the hearing as usual. In Maruti Vihar (Rajhawala), alleged encroachment by land mafia on government land under khasra number 442 led to immediate orders for removal of the encroachment by the SDM Sadar. In Ranipokhri, a soldier alleged fraud by a property dealer after another person constructed a house on land he had purchased, despite registry and mutation being completed. The administration took a stern view and directed the Tehsildar and SHO Rishikesh to investigate and act promptly. In another case, Rajpur Road resident Madhu Gupta complained of illegal occupation of her private land at East Hope Town, for which joint action was assigned to the SDM and Circle Officer Police. Encroachment by a mechanic on the veterinary hospital road at Nehrugram was referred to the SDM Sadar for inquiry.

Representatives of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) demanded land survey and settlement in several gram panchayats of Binhar area, including Matogi, Madarsu, Bhaler, Pashta, Papdiyan and Bawandhar, leading to directions for site inspection by the SDM Vikasnagar. A dispute over survey boundaries of the Buranshkhand‑Garh motor road was also raised by Gram Pradhan Poonam Devi of Garhburanshkhand (Raipur). The DM directed immediate resolution in the case. In Kandogal, the irrigation department was directed to construct a protective wall to safeguard the farms from a drain, while in Ladpur the municipal corporation was directed to examine rain‑damaged embankments and build the protective structures.

Shabnam of Reetha Mandi Muslim Colony complained that despite a court order her husband had not paid maintenance amount to her and is now threatening her to withdraw the case. The CO Patel Nagar was instructed to take necessary action. Ladpur resident Satvinder Singh reported cracks in his house and damage to embankments due to heavy rains, posing danger to life and property, and requested protective wall construction, for which the municipal corporation was directed to act. Sakshi Rawat sought financial assistance for higher education citing weak family finances, while Anushka requested support under the Nanda Sunanda scheme to continue her daughter’s studies.

The ADM made it clear to the officers that complaints received during Samadhan Diwas must not be treated as mere formalities but resolved effectively through spot verification and due process so that petitioners receive timely justice. Also present on the occasion were ADM Administration) Smrita Parmar, District Development Officer Sunil Kumar, Executive Engineer, Irrigation, Dikshant Gupta, District Education Officer Prem Lal Bharti, Chief Agriculture Officer Devendra Rana and other district‑level officers.