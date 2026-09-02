Yashpal Arya leads Cong protest in Haldwani, demands FIR against Mahendra Bhatt

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haldwani, 31 Aug: The controversy surrounding the alleged purification at Haldwani’s Ramleela ground after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally continues to escalate, with the party opening a front against the BJP. Following the FIR lodged against Rahul Gandhi in Haldwani, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya today led Congress workers to the Kotwali, demanding registration of a case under the SC‑ST Act against BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt and around 15 others. Former MLA and senior Congress leader Ranjeet Rawat was also present on the occasion.

The Congress has termed the FIR against Rahul Gandhi unjust and declared that its struggle would continue, with the movement intensified if required.

The issue has gained momentum since Kharge’s rally in Haldwani, after which the alleged purification of the stage was carried out on 11 August. Congress has now formally placed its demand before the police, submitting a memorandum under Arya’s leadership. The party sought FIRs against Mahendra Bhatt, Girish Pandey of Shri Ram Seva, and others under the SC‑ST Act. Arya said the act of purification was an insult to the Congress president, yet no action was taken on their complaint, while an FIR against Rahul Gandhi was registered within minutes. He alleged that the entire episode exposed the BJP’s anti‑Dalit mindset.

Congress leaders warned that, if their demand for FIR under the SC‑ST Act in the case of Kharge’s alleged insult is not met soon, the agitation will be intensified. They also demanded action against those responsible for creating alleged fake AI‑generated videos, insisting that the police must act impartially in both matters. The party reiterated that its fight will continue until justice is ensured.