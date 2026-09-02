Congress deliberately giving caste angle to purification incident: Tarun Bansal

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Aug: BJP today again accused Congress of deliberately painting the alleged shuddhikaran (purification) episode at Haldwani’s Ramleela ground in caste colours despite being aware of its religious significance. BJP’s state general secretary Tarun Bansal, who has been associated with the management of the 135‑year‑old venue for a long period, today asserted that the attempts to disturb the sanctity of the ground have occurred earlier too but had been strongly resisted through public movements. He alleged that during the recent Congress rally, slogans of another faith were raised and filth was spread all over the ground, and now to escape blame for this act of insult to Sanatan tradition, Congress leaders are levelling false caste‑based charges against the organisers of the purification exercise as well as against the BJP for no valid reason.

Speaking to journalists at the party headquarters here today, Bansal claimed that the Congress is frustrated and sees its political future in darkness, which is why it is resorting to baseless caste allegations to cover up its serious offence of religious insult to the Hindu faith. He emphasised that the Ramleela ground is a sacred place where the oldest Ramleela of Kumaon is being staged for past 135 years, with a Hanuman idol of special importance located behind the dais. He reminded that the people of all the communities have participated in the enactment of Ramleela characters over the years without any caste dispute, and that even the current Leader of the Opposition, Yashpal Arya has attended the Ramleela there as Chief Guest.

Bansal, who has served in the management committee of the Ramleela for ten years, asserted that caste has never been a factor at the ground, which remains a Sanatani and sacred venue. Recalling an earlier incident in 2010 when a local minority leader attempted to book the ground for a mushaira and religious programme, he said a public movement ensured the event was given a multi‑faith character to preserve sanctity. Referring to the present controversy, he noted that if some people threw bottles or urinated at the site, it naturally hurt sentiments, leading others to perform havan or puja. He clarified that the BJP had no role in such acts and no BJP worker was present there during any such ritual.

The BJP General Secretary further alleged that Congress has always indulged in caste‑based politics since independence, linking every issue to the caste factor. He maintained that the actual issue at Haldwani is one of religious insult and that giving it a caste colour is unjustified.