U’khand Cong demands withdrawal of FIR against Rahul Gandhi, threatens statewide agitation

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Aug: With the assembly elections approaching in Uttarakhand, the Congress is leaving no opportunity to politicise each and every issue in the state. The Uttarakhand Congress today launched a strong protest against the registration of an FIR against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in connection with the controversy over the alleged purification ritual held at Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani following Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally. The party has demanded immediate withdrawal of the FIR and warned that it would launch a statewide agitation if the demand is not accepted.

Congress leaders led by Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana reached the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Dehradun today and submitted a memorandum, demanding that the case registered against Rahul Gandhi be cancelled immediately. The Congress described the FIR as false, baseless and politically motivated and alleged that the Uttarakhand Police was acting under pressure from the ruling party.

It may be recalled that the FIR has been registered under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act besides relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complaint alleges that Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a press conference in New Delhi on 29 August, had made objectionable and factually incorrect remarks about the cleaning and religious ritual performed at Haldwani’s Ramlila Maidan on 11 August. The police have registered the case at Haldwani Kotwali on the complaint of Amit Kumar, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Colony and an office-bearer of Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas. According to police, the complaint alleged that Gandhi had given a caste angle to the incident by describing the ritual as an act of untouchability and an atrocity against the Scheduled Caste community. The case includes provisions relating to promoting enmity between classes and other offences.

Speaking to the media persons here, today, Dhasmana claimed that following the Congress president’s rally at Ramlila Maidan on August 8, some Hindu organisations had carried out what they described as a Shuddhikaran (purification) ritual at the venue. He alleged that despite video evidence being available, the police had not registered an FIR against those who conducted the ritual, whereas a case carrying serious provisions was registered against Rahul Gandhi within 24 hours of the complaint being received.

The State Congress Vice President alleged that the manner in which the police had acted clearly indicates that the state police are functioning under pressure from the ruling party. The Congress has demanded a ‘fair investigation’ into the FIR against Rahul Gandhi followed by its immediate cancellation. The party has also demanded registration of a case and arrest of Girish Pandey and his associates, who allegedly conducted the purification ritual at Ramlila Maidan on August 8, on the basis of available video evidence. The party has further demanded an inquiry into the political affiliations of complainant Amit Kumar.

Dhasmana also warned that, in case the FIR against Rahul Gandhi is not withdrawn and action is not taken against those whom the Congress considers responsible for the alleged incident, the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress would be compelled to launch a statewide agitation.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders and workers reached police stations in different parts of Uttarakhand on Monday to register their protest against the FIR against Rahul Gandhi. The party alleged that the police are acting under pressure from the ruling BJP and questioned why no action has been taken against those who performed the alleged purification ritual while a case has been promptly registered against the Congress leader. The Congress has announced further protests, including a major demonstration in Dehradun on7 September, while party workers have been mobilising at police stations across the state. Sources claim that the Congress leader in charge of the party affairs in Uttarakhand, Kumari Selja may also joint the protest in Dehradun.

In addition, PCC’s SC Cell also took up the matter with the police today. President of Congress’s SC Madan Lal also submitted a complaint to the DGP today, seeking strict legal action and registration of an FIR in connection with the alleged incident at Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani, Nainital district, on August 8, 2026. The complaint alleged that the incident involved caste-based humiliation and an act against the Constitution and demanded appropriate legal action against those responsible.

The controversy has meanwhile intensified at the national level. Rahul Gandhi had earlier demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi order registration of an FIR against those responsible for the purification ritual, alleging that the incident amounted to untouchability and discrimination against Dalits. Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party general secretary KC Venugopal, have also criticised the action against Rahul Gandhi and demanded action against those who conducted the ritual.

At the same time, the organisers of the ritual as well as the BJP, have rejected the Congress’s caste-based interpretation of the incident. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also maintained that the ritual was not aimed at purifying the venue on account of Kharge’s caste and said it had been conducted in response to what the organisers described as objectionable slogans and the condition of the venue. The organisers have strongly denied that the ritual had any caste-related motive, maintaining that it was intended to cleanse the premises of dirt and filth.