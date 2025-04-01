Strict action against guilty will be ensured: Dhami

CM meets hospitalised food poisoning victims

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Coronation Hospital here today to assess the condition of individuals affected by a food poisoning incident that has impacted over 100 people in Dehradun district. Preliminary investigations suggest that adulteration in buckwheat flour, locally called as Kuttu Atta, supplied from Saharanpur, is the likely cause of the food poisoning.

During his visit, the CM interacted with patients at Coronation Hospital and extended his best wishes for their speedy recovery. It may be recalled that more than a hundred persons allegedly became the victim of food poisoning due to consumption of buckwheat flour.

On this occasion, the CM also directed the District Magistrate of Dehradun and health officials to ensure that the necessary medical treatment is provided to those admitted. Dhami also instructed that the number of hospital beds be increased if required. As of now, 66 patients are admitted to Coronation Hospital, while 44 are receiving treatment at Doon Medical College. He further emphasised the need for comprehensive arrangements to manage incoming patients.

Speaking informally with media persons in the hospital, Dhami confirmed that the source of the adulterated buckwheat flour has been identified, and the shop concerned in Saharanpur, which had supplied the stock of buckwheat flour, has been sealed. Authorities have also informed all shops that received supplies from the sealed establishment.

The CM also stated that coordination between the Dehradun and Saharanpur district administrations is being ensured to address the issue comprehensively.

Dhami assured that thorough provisions have been made for the affected individuals and directed the Health Secretary to conduct a detailed investigation. He stated that strict action will be taken against those responsible for this incident. To prevent similar occurrences in the future, a joint investigation by the Health, Food Safety, and other relevant departments has been initiated. He underscored that negligence will not be tolerated, and appropriate measures will be enforced against those found culpable.

Accompanying the CM to the hospital were senior officers including Commissioner, Garhwal, Vinay Shankar Pandey, District Magistrate, Dehradun, Savin Bansal, SSP, Dehradun, Ajai Singh, and other officials from the Health Department and District Administration.