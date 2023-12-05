Stunning victory for BJP reflection of upcoming Lok Sabha Polls

By Darshan Kunwar

Dehradun, 3 Dec: In a stunning Hindi heartland sweep, BJP registered its landslide victory in much-talked of three Hindi Heartland northern states – MP, Rajasthan and pre-dominantly tribal Chhattisgarh, while Congress managed to snatch from BRS the only southern state, Telangana, based on the counting held on Sunday.

The only solace for India’ oldest national party (Congress) appears to be its victory in Telangana months after it managed to win the Karnataka polls.

Counting in Mizoram will be held on Monday.

Interestingly, the results of these five states that went to the polls a couple of weeks ago, are being viewed as the “Semi-Final” ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha polls set to be held after 7 or 8 months. Independent observers have branded results of counting in these four major states as a reflection of the upcoming 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

These results are also contrary to what the ‘exit polls’ had predicted for tribal dominated Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The Modi factor seems to have played a huge role in influencing overall scenario in these four states. The goodwill gesture shown by the PM Narendra Modi Government to extend the free ration scheme across the nation seems to have influenced the polls in these states. Apart from this, subsidised gas cylinders to women have also helped get huge support to the BJP.

Against the exit poll results, the BJP managed to stage its comeback in Rajasthan. Similarly, in an utter surprise, BJP registered its lead in Chhattisgarh. This has also stunned pollsters.

The BJP’s blockbuster victories in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have clearly indicated that the “Modi Magic” continues to rule the roost at least throughout the northern states. It needs to make considerable inroads in the southern states ahead of the 2024 polls.

In MP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan who has led the state during the last three consecutive terms as CM, is sure to take charge again.

Observers have ascribed BJP’s victory in MP to the successful implementation of social welfare schemes like “Ladli Behna”. Women were considerably empowered in MP after most women got Rs1250, each, under the Ladli Behna scheme launched by the state Government.

(Darshan Kunwar is a Dehradun based senior accredited Journalist).