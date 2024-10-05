Teachers should recognise their responsibilities: Speaker

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Kotdwar, 4 Oct: Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan attended a two-day seminar on teacher enhancement dialogue organised by the Scheduled Caste-Tribe Teachers Association at Sangam Resort on Balasaur Road in the Kotdwar Assembly constituency.

During her address, the Assembly Speaker emphasised that teachers reflect society. She stated that the future of society is shaped by the quality of its teachers, making it essential for educators to recognise their responsibilities. It is crucial for teachers to prioritizse providing quality education and nurturing good citizens over their caste and religion.

Khanduri outlined the important role of teachers in eradicating social evils and guiding society in the right direction. She highlighted that without teachers, addressing societal issues is challenging.

The officials of the Scheduled Caste-Tribe Organisation presented various demands to the Assembly Speaker, who assured them that their concerns would be communicated to the government.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including President Bijendra Arya, State Patron Sohan Lal, State President Sanjay Tamta, State General Secretary Mahendra Prakash, Jagdish Rathi, Sanjeev Kumar, Dilbar Singh, Vivek Bharti, Anoop Pathak, and Bharat Bhushan, among others.