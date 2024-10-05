Land Law was amended to attract investment in health, education sectors: Trivendra Rawat

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 4 Oct: Haridwar MP and former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has come out with his clarification regarding allegations that the land laws were diluted during his tenure as the Chief Minister. Reacting to this criticism over diluting the land law in 2018, Rawat asserted that it was during his tenure as the CM that the first Investors Summit had been held in Dehradun. He reminded that, after the investors summit, apprehensions were raised about the land laws limiting the purchase of land in non-urban areas by outsiders to only 250 square metres and it was claimed that this restriction would affect possible investment in the state.

Rawat added that, in 2018, the government had to amend the law regarding the limit through an ordinance under which two more sections were added by amending the Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act 1950. Under the two sections, 143 and 154, the maximum limit of land purchase in the mountains was abolished to attract investment in tourism, health and education sectors in the hills.

The former CM added that the ceiling law was amended to ensure investment in the mountains. He reminded that even today there is no private hospital in Uttarkashi. Amendments were made to attract investment particularly in tourism, health and education sectors. He asserted that the amendment was conditional. One of the conditions imposed was that, in case work is not done on that land in two years, then that land will be vested in the government. Rawat however welcomed any reforms in the land laws and said that any improved model of land law will be welcome.

It may be recalled that the Dhami government has claimed that the amendments brought in the land laws in 2018 will be repealed and the restriction of 250 square metres outside the municipal boundaries will be brought back. Not only this, Dhami Government has also announced that it will take back the land from those who have bought land illegally due to the decision of the previous government. While several people are praising this decision of Chief Minister Dhami, the Opposition is calling it merely a drama and a display of one-upmanship between the current and the former CMs.

However, there are allegations that many of the larger plots purchased outside the municipal boundaries after the 2018 amendment are lying unutilised or are being used for purposes other than the declared ones. This has been also stated by the CM while announcing his plan to bring a strict land law during the press conference which he had addressed. He had also asserted that the land not being utilised for the declared purpose will be vested in the government.

The ‘Mool Niwas Bhoo Kanoon Sangharsh Samiti’ has meanwhile asked former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat to apprise the people about what really happened to the MoUs to the tune of Rs 1.25 lakh crores signed in 2017. The Samiti claimed that the dilution in the law in did not result in any development in the hills but only opened them for outsiders to come in and purchase land there.

Congress state spokesperson Garima Dasauni termed the ongoing development as one upmanship between two top BJP leaders and said that the land law dilution had already caused huge damage to the state. She also asked the government to tell why it did not vest the land in the government which remained unutilised for more than 2 years of purchase as had been provided even under the diluted law.