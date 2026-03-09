Team India can make history in Ahmedabad!

By Prof SS Dogra

Cricket may be described as a religion in India , but at its core it remains a gentleman’s game. That enduring spirit was on display during the second semifinal of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Mumbai, where India ’s wicketkeeper-opener Sanju Samson exemplified sportsmanship sharing his Man of The Match to English Batter Bathel. In a tournament defined by intensity, such moments have reminded fans that respect for the game is as vital as the hunger to win.

Now, the focus shifts to the grand finale. The India national cricket team will face the New Zealand national cricket team at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. With both teams enjoying outstanding campaigns, anticipation has reached fever pitch as cricket lovers debate who will lift the coveted trophy.

THE ROAD TO THE FINAL

The numbers tell a compelling story. Both India and New Zealand have won seven of their eight matches, losing just once each. Consistency, composure and tactical discipline have marked their journeys.

New Zealand’s charge has been powered by the explosive Finn Allen, who has hammered 289 runs at a breathtaking strike rate of 203.52. His stunning 33-ball century in the semifinal against South Africa stands out as one of the most electrifying knocks in T20 World Cup history. At the other end, Tim Seifert has accumulated 274 runs at a strike rate above 161, providing stability and momentum at the top.

India , meanwhile, have showcased enviable depth. Sanju Samson has led from the front with 312 runs at a strike rate exceeding 170. The middle order — featuring Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube — has delivered consistently in pressure situations. The presence of all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel has ensured balance in both departments.

With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah has been exceptional, claiming 12 wickets at a miserly economy rate of 6.5 runs per over. The inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav has added further bite in the middle overs. India ’s improved fielding standards throughout the tournament could well prove decisive in a high-pressure final.

HEAD-TO-HEAD AND RANKINGS

Historically, India and New Zealand have clashed 25 times in T20 internationals. India hold a narrow advantage with 14 wins to New Zealand’s 10, alongside one tied match.

In the ICC T20I rankings, India occupy the No. 1 position with 272 rating points, while New Zealand sit fourth with 250 points — underscoring the high quality of this summit clash. Notably, three of the world’s top four ranked teams reached the semifinals, reflecting the tournament’s competitive intensity.

THE FINAL VERDICT

Senior Sports journalist Manoj Joshi believes India ’s batting depth, sharper fielding and the added edge provided by Kuldeep Yadav give the Men in Blue a upper hand winning this World Cup— particularly with the final being played on home soil in Ahmedabad .

Yet, New Zealand’s resilience and reputation as big-match performers make them formidable opponents who cannot be underestimated.

With history within touching distance and the prospect of consecutive titles looming large, India will aim to seize the moment. But as cricket repeatedly reminds us, finals are decided not by statistics or sentiment, but by execution on the day.