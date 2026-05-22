Traffic Diversion planned for Stabilisation Work on Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor  

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 May: A traffic diversion plan has been put into effect for slope stabilisation work on Phase 4 (Ganeshpur–Dehradun section) of the Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor. With the primary objective of further strengthening commuter safety, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has now planned to undertake slope stabilisation work. Additional forest land has also been diverted for this purpose. Following the receipt of necessary clearances, the work is scheduled to begin on 22 May and is targeted for completion before the onset of the monsoon season.

The proposed operations will involve the scaling of hill slopes and the removal of excess debris. To ensure the safe movement of traffic during these execution works, a traffic diversion will be enforced across an approximate 1.250-kilometre stretch of the highway.

This diversion arrangement will be operational from 22 May to 8 June. The remaining sections of the highway will remain open for the safe operations of regular traffic. To streamline traffic movement and guide commuters, flagmen will be deployed round-the-clock (24 hours).

Vehicles heading towards Dehradun: Traffic will be diverted from the Left Hand Side (LHS) carriageway to the Right Hand Side (RHS) carriageway at km 14+650. Vehicles will then ply on the RHS carriageway for about 1.250 km, before being shifted back to the LHS carriageway at km 15+900, just before the Daat Kali Tunnel (LHS).

Vehicles heading towards Delhi and Saharanpur: After crossing the Daat Kali Tunnel (RHS), vehicles will be diverted onto the old highway section. After traversing approximately 1.3 km on the old highway route, the traffic will merge back onto the RHS carriageway of the Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor at km 14+650.

The official name of this project under the Bharatmala Pariyojana is the “Construction of 6-Lane Access-Controlled Highway of Ganeshopur–Dehradun Section of NH-72A from design chainage Ganeshopur to Asharodi in the States of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.”

The Ganeshpur–Dehradun section of the Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor passes through a mountainous terrain. Hill cutting was carried out to widen certain portions of this section. Anticipating the risk of rockfalls on the highway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already installed stone catchers at sensitive locations.