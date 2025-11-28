Turmeric – the Golden Child of Ayurveda

What’s so nice about this spice?

By Seema Rajwar

Turmeric happens to be one of my favourite herbal spices amongst others.

I simply love its warm, golden-orange colour and pungent taste of the thin, salt-coated slices I religiously eat before every meal to open up my taste buds and help digest my meals easily.

Eating turmeric as an appetiser is a ritual that was introduced to me by my grandmother – it’s almost as if every bite into its raw, juicy and crunchy body sends out an invocation to the Sun God, who, I think, must have purposefully infused his life-giving qualities to Turmeric with just a golden hiss of his warm kiss.

It’s no wonder why Turmeric is considered as the golden child of Ayurveda.

As a child, I would watch my mother throw a fit if Turmeric went missing from her kitchen-spice rack, who, she considered more precious than her own life. After-all, how would she marinate her generationally-passed on healing recipes or even sing a sweet lullaby to put me to bed without consuming a warm cup of cow’s milk mixed with honey and a teaspoon of turmeric to soothe my aching throat and chest that kept me up in the cold-yet-soft hum of the cool November moonlight?

In Ayurveda, Turmeric is also known as Haridra – a bitter- astringent rhizome that is famous for its war-waging properties against germs and viruses in the body or external environment.

It also heals the lungs, gut and cleanses the blood.

Its warming after-taste stimulates all tissue elements in the body upon consumption.

Turmeric also purifies the subtle nerve channels of the body and repairs the ligaments, therefore, it is beneficial for most those that live an active lifestyle.

Although Turmeric has plenty health-boon giving qualities, excessive use can over-heat the Agni (digestive fire) blood and senses, making one irritable and hyper active.

Imagine the warm rays of the sun turning into a raging fire-ball – that is something even most Indian grandmothers would advice you against.

Recipes

Whether you decide to consume Turmeric as a decoction, add it to your beauty regime or hang a charm on your door – this special spice will surely heal your mind, comfort your heart and soothe your soul.

Almond Turmeric Spice Latte

2 cups almond milk

1 tsp turmeric powder

A pinch cinnamon powder

A pinch nutmeg powder

A pinch of pepper

1 tsp honey

2 drops vanilla essence

Method

Heat cow’s milk for 3-5 mins

Add all spice ingredients and give it a stir and switch off heat

Cool for a few minutes before adding a teaspoon of honey and vanilla essence

Serve warm

DIY Beauty Face & Body Mask

2 cups of Chickpea flour

1 cup cow’s milk

1 tsp turmeric

1 tbsp honey

5-10 drops rose essential oil

1 cup warm water

Method

Mix chickpea flour with warm water and mix it to form a thick paste

Add cow’s milk to form a smooth, medium – thick consistency

Add turmeric, honey and rose essential oil and blend well

Apply evenly on face and full body for 30 mins before bath

Wash thoroughly with warm water and towel dry

Turmeric Charm

1 dry rhizome of turmeric

1 muslin pouch

Place the dry rhizome of turmeric in a muslin pouch and tie it on the window sill, door or place it under your pillow.

According to Ayurveda herbalist and folklore traditions of India, the anti-bacterial and cleansing properties of Turmeric are helpful in protecting the mind, body and environment from germs as well as negative energy.