Two U’chal University students bag annual packages of Rs 25 lakhs

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 19 Mar: Uttaranchal University has announced that its two students, Kamalakant Sahoo (MBA) and Vivek Bhatt (BBA), have secured placements at BNM Solutions with an impressive annual package of Rs 25 lakhs. This achievement is a major highlight of the placement season and a testament to the students’ remarkable success in securing placements.

In a special message, the President of Uttaranchal University, Jitender Joshi congratulated the students placed at BNM Solutions. He stated, “We are very proud of our students’ achievements and the tremendous progress they have shown. This success confirms the strength of Uttaranchal University’s academic programmes and the potential of our students, who are consistently making their mark on the global stage.”