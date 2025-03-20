With raising of the holy flagpole, Jhanda Mela begins in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Mar: The famous Jhanda Mela of Dehradun commenced today with the raising of the new sacred flagpole at Darbar Sahib here. The Jhanda Mela is considered to be a symbol of faith and goodwill. As the flag was raised and hoisted, the Darbar Sahib resonated with cheers as devotees thronged to witness this sacred event. Under the leadership of Mahant Devendra Das, the sacred Jhanda was ceremoniously raised before the fair officially began, marking the start of celebrations that will continue until Ram Navami. The mela officially began after due religious rituals held at Darbar Sahib here today.

In keeping with tradition, the flagstaff pole was replaced this year, also.

It may be recalled that yesterday, the Eastern Sangat was bid farewell at the Darbar Sahib after receiving the Guru Mantra from Mahant Devendra Das. The hoisting process began at 7 a.m., starting with the lowering of the flagstaff and then hoisting it ceremoniously by Mahant Devendra Das at 2 p.m., immersing the Sangat in devotion.

A massive crowd gathered for the hoisting of Jhande Ji, with devotees seen thronging the area from Saharanpur Chowk to Jhanda Bazaar. To ensure smooth proceedings, police had barricaded key areas, restricting vehicle movement. Two-wheelers were also prohibited from entering the fair ground. On the eve of the hoisting, the Eastern Sangat was bid farewell with turbans, amulets, and prasad distributed as part of the customs.

Many groups of devotees from across the country have reached Doon for the fair. On this occasion, Mahant Devendra Das Maharaj said that the person who follows the path shown by the Guru, experiences heaven on earth itself. During this, the Sangats recited the Shabad of Shri Guru Ram Rai Maharaj.

Sangats from schools and colleges kept arriving at Darbar Sahib continuously. Bhandaras were also organised at many places on Saharanpur Road on this occasion. It may be recalled that the Sangats had started arriving in Doon about a week ago. Arrangements have been made to house these Sangats in more than eight schools of Guru Ram Rai Mission in Doon. Sangats from Punjab, Haryana, UP as well as from every corner of the country have arrived for the historical fair.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also extended his wishes to the people of the state on this historic occasion. In his message, he highlighted the significance of the Jhande Ji Mela, celebrated annually on the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Ram Rai. The CM described the fair as a reflection of humanity, faith, devotion, and the state’s rich cultural heritage. He emphasised the relevance of Guru Ram Rai’s teachings and their timeless message of mutual love and harmony in today’s world.