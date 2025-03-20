Marine Drive elevated road to be constructed soon in Srinagar: Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi/Dehradun, 19 Mar: Before leaving for an educational tour to Lakshadweep, Uttarakhand Education and Health Minister, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi. During the meeting, Rawat had a detailed discussion regarding the proposed Marine Drive Elevated Road project in Srinagar (Garhwal).

The Union Minister agreed to the construction of the Marine Drive project. Rawat also invited him to the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, which the Union Minister gladly accepted.

Rawat stated that before heading to Lakshadweep, he met Gadkari in New Delhi to discuss the Marine Drive Elevated Road project in Srinagar. Various aspects of the project, including its construction, technical features, and implementation, were discussed in detail. The Union Minister gave a positive assurance and promised full support in expediting the project’s processes.

Dr Rawat emphasised that the elevated road would play a crucial role in reducing traffic congestion in Srinagar, developing a smooth transportation system, and protecting the environment. Additionally, it would boost tourism and economic growth in the region. He also mentioned extending an invitation to the Union Minister for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, which was graciously accepted.