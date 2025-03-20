Laxmi Rawat: Rising Bollywood Talent’s Journey from Struggle to Spotlight

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 19 Mar: Laxmi Rawat has been steadily making her mark in Bollywood since 2017. From theatre in Delhi to sharing screens with industry stalwarts, her journey is one of perseverance and passion. Audiences have seen her in films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ludo, and Tarla (where she played Kavya alongside Huma Qureshi), as well as in numerous high-profile commercials. Now, her latest project, Ziddi Girls on Amazon Prime Video, has given her a career-defining moment.

What makes Ziddi Girls special is how her role unexpectedly evolved. Initially auditioning for a different part, she was offered the role of Pankaja—a hockey player—without an audition. Despite having minimal dialogues, she committed to the project, unaware of how things would unfold. During the table read, her performance caught the attention of Shonali Bose, who saw her potential and merged another character into her role, significantly expanding her presence in the series.

“What happened with Ziddi Girls is something actors dream of—when hard work, patience, and the right opportunity align at the perfect moment,” says Laxmi. Originally meant to be on set for just a few days, she ended up filming for 22 days, turning what seemed like a small role into a much bigger opportunity.

With Ziddi Girls now streaming, Laxmi hopes this milestone will pave the way for more significant projects. “This show is not just important for me, but for so many in the cast who, like me, come from non-film backgrounds. I hope audiences connect with it and enjoy it.”