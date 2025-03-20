Sameer Shukla selected for ‘Umesh Dobhal Smriti Samman’

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 19 Mar: Mussoorie’s social worker and preserver of the state’s culture, Sameer Shukla has been selected for the Umesh Dobhal Smriti Samman. Sameer Shukla has been working for public welfare and promotion of Uttarakhand Himalayas’ culture for the last 27 years.

Sameer Shukla has established a museum named Soham Himalayan Centre in Mussoorie which attracts tourists from all over the world. The only complete ‘museum’ depicting Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage, lifestyle, heritage and various Himalayan dimensions is located here, which today attracts countless tourists from the country and abroad. As a result of cultural research in this continuous journey since 1997, this museum, which displays almost all the subjects in one complex, is proving equally beneficial to students and researchers. Apart from this, many products have been developed which have expanded local employment and Uttarakhandi identity.

The ‘Brahma Kamal Pahari Topi’, the headgear worn by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Republic Day 2022, is a product designed by Sameer Shukla. Recently, at the opening ceremony of the National Games in Uttarakhand, the product, ‘Deodar Angavastra’, designed by Sameer Shukla was appreciated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Apart from this, a grand temple named Chamunda Peeth has been established in Mussoorie.

Umesh Dobhal was a great journalist, poet, and social worker who contributed significantly to the development and social justice of Uttarakhand. He raised his voice against the illegal liquor mafia and fought against the corruption prevalent in the state. He was assassinated on 25 March 1988, when he was working on these issues through his journalism. After his martyrdom, a memorial award was started to remember his contribution and struggle.

The Umesh Dobhal Smriti Samiti was established to keep his memory alive and honour his contributions. Every year on 25 March, his death anniversary, a grand function is organised, which includes felicitation ceremony, prize distribution, lectures, and discussions. Literary and cultural programmes are also organized on this occasion. Experts and eminent personalities from various fields also participate, who reflect on the problems of the society and work for solutions. The Samiti not only gives awards, but it also works on various aspects to bring change in the society through journalism. This committee works for spreading awareness among the people and betterment of the society through social and cultural programs.