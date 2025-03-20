“Hydrogen safety needs inclusion in curriculum”

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 19 Mar: Experts at Graphic Era said today that it is necessary to include hydrogen safety in the educational curriculum.

A seminar on the topic of Safe Hydrogen Economy was organised at Graphic Era Deemed University, here. While addressing the seminar as the Chief Guest, scientist and process safety and risk management consultant of IIT Delhi, Dr Chitra Rajagopal said that it is essential to prepare a safety plan at the design stage of hydrogen production. Other tools like big data, data analysis can be used in hydrogen safety. Dr Rajagopal added that it is necessary to include hydrogen safety in the curriculum so that the new generation can understand this subject well. For this, experts will have to train everyone.

Dr Rajagopal highlighted the problems and solutions associated with hydrogen production, risk management and its transportation through case studies. Along with this, she called for research in areas like data analytics, electronics detectors, life cycle analysis, safety analysis, green energy, biomass for hydrogen.

The seminar was organised by Graphic Era Deemed University in collaboration with All India Council for Technical Education.

Vice Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Santosh S Saraf, Dean, International Collaboration, Dr Mangeram, Director Centre of Energy Dr BS Negi, Dr Rajesh P Verma and HODs of various departments, teachers, PhD scholars and students were also present.