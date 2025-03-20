Minister Joshi holds meeting with US Nagar officials on preparations for Multi-Purpose Camps

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Mar: In view of the upcoming district-level programmes on 23 March to celebrate the completion of three years of the state government, Udham Singh Nagar In-Charge Minister, Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi held a virtual meeting with district-level officials today from his camp office. The meeting focused on ensuring the successful organisation of multi-purpose and medical camps under the theme of “Jan Seva” (Public Service).

Joshi instructed officials to ensure that the benefits of these camps reach the maximum number of people. He also issued all necessary directives for the smooth execution of the programme. District Magistrate Nitin Bhadauria informed the minister that medical and multi-purpose camps will be organised across the district from 22 to 25 March, with the main event scheduled for 23 March.

The Minister directed all officials to complete the necessary preparations on time and to work in coordination for the successful execution of the program.

The meeting was attended by Rudrapur MLA Shiv Arora, District Magistrate Nitin Bhadauria, Kashipur Mayor Deepak Bali, Rudrapur Mayor Vikas Sharma, along with other public representatives and district-level officials.