Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Nov: The Constitution Day celebrations at the Law College Dehradun of Uttaranchal University, Dehradun, began with a mega blood donation camp. Justice Subhash Chand, former judge of the Allahabad and Jharkhand High Courts and presiding officer of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Tribunal, was the Chief Guest, and Lok Sabha MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah was the special guest.

Hundreds of students lined up to donate blood. The influx of blood donors stunned the blood banks. Many students who were unable to donate returned disappointed.

University Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna stated that the Legal Aid Centre of the Law College Dehradun, has been celebrating National Constitution Day (National Law Day) as a voluntary blood donation day since 2006. This year, eight blood banks in the capital were invited to collect blood. A total of 1,307 units of blood were donated, a record for blood donation in a single day.

University Vice-President Ankita Joshi welcomed the guests with bouquets and presented them with mementos. She stated that the Indian Constitution guarantees us the right to life. By donating blood, students are not only saving lives but also truly embodying the spirit of the Constitution’s founding fathers.

In her address, Member of Parliament Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah said that celebrating Constitution Day as a festival and donating one’s most precious commodity, blood, is an exemplary example. She emphasised that only the youth have the capacity to preserve the values of the Constitution in the future. Blood donation on Constitution Day is a meaningful step towards preserving the values of human life.

In his address, Justice Subhash Chand explained to the students the facts related to the creation of the Constitution and its framers. He stated that it is unscientific to form opinions based on a single section of the Constitution. While the Constitution grants rights, it also prescribes duties. While it grants powers to the legislature, executive, and judiciary, it also imposes reasonable restrictions on them. He advised reading the Constitution of India in letter and spirit.

Principal Professor Poonam Rawat proposed the vote of thanks. She especially thanked Vatsal Chaudhary, President of the Legal Aid Centre, for the successful organization of the camp, and Dr Amit Bhatt, Director of the Uttaranchal Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, and his team Head, Prof Radhey Shyam Jha and Pro Bono Club Chairperson Dr Abhiranjan Dixit, for their special support in organising the camp.