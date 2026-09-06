UIDAI Aadhaar Seva Kendra inaugurated in Kotdwar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Kotdwar, 4 Sep: A UIDAI-operated Aadhaar Seva Kendra was inaugurated on Friday at Simbhalchaur in the Kotdwar Assembly constituency by Legislative Assembly Speaker and Kotdwar MLA Ritu Khanduri Bhushan. With the opening of the centre, residents of Kotdwar and surrounding areas will now be able to access various important Aadhaar-related services within their own locality.

On the occasion, Assembly Speaker Bhushan said that, with the opening of the Aadhaar Seva Kendra, citizens will no longer need to travel to Dehradun for essential Aadhaar services such as Aadhaar enrolment and demographic and biometric updates. She said the centre is an important step towards providing convenient, accessible and quality Aadhaar services closer to residents.

She added that the Aadhaar Seva Kendra, equipped with modern facilities, will provide services seven days a week, except on designated holidays. Special and accessible facilities have also been arranged for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, ensuring that every citizen can easily avail themselves of Aadhaar-related services.

At the inauguration of the Aadhaar Seva Kendra, Speaker Bhushan herself underwent a biometric update of her Aadhaar. During the process, she completed the procedures for updating her photograph, fingerprints and iris scan. She said that it is important for every citizen to ensure that necessary Aadhaar updates are completed on time.

The Assembly Speaker particularly emphasised the importance of the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) for children and appealed to parents to ensure that their children undergo biometric updates within the prescribed time. She said timely Aadhaar updates can help prevent Aadhaar-related difficulties in the future in connection with schools, scholarships and other essential documentation.

She added that, at present, the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) is free of charge for children between 5 and 17 years of age. She urged parents to make maximum use of this facility.

She said the operation of the Aadhaar Seva Kendra in Kotdwar will fulfil a long-standing requirement of the people of the region. Citizens will no longer have to travel to Dehradun for essential Aadhaar-related services, as these facilities will now be available in their own city.

Among those present on the occasion were UIDAI Deputy Director General (DDG) Avinash Agrawal, UIDAI Regional Office, Delhi, Director Kumar Ujjwal, UIDAI Project Manager Manu Tripathi, UIDAI Assistant Manager Nitish Saini, Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Bhabar Mandal President Ashish Rawat, Mandal Secretary Vivek Bharti, Social Media Convenor Sukhrau Mohini Kala, Maheshwari from the SC Morcha, Kisan Morcha’s Bahadur Singh, and other dignitaries.